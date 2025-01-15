Yum China To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings,

Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company")

today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the fourth

quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, before the U.S. opens on Thursday,

February 6, 2025

(after

the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

on Thursday, February 6, 2025).

Yum China's management will hold an call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 6, 2025

(8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on

Thursday, February 6, 2025).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at

.



To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link:



A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will remain accessible until February 5, 2026. Additionally,

earnings release accompanying slides will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website .



About Yum China Holdings , Inc.



Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has approximately 400,000 employees and operates over 15,000 restaurants under six brands across around 2,200 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556

E-mail: [email protected]



Media Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 8288 / +852 2267 5807

E-mail: [email protected]



SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED