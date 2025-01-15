Miles App Softens The Blow Of NYC Congestion Pricing With Bonus Rewards For Commuters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Miles app is giving NYC commuters 1,000 bonus miles daily to offset new congestion tolls, easing costs while rewarding everyday travel.

- Jigar Shah, CEO of Miles NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Miles, the universal rewards app that turns every mile traveled into points for exclusive rewards, is stepping up to support New Yorkers as they face the new congestion pricing toll. Starting this month, commuters impacted by the toll can claim an additional 1,000 miles through the Miles app, helping offset this new cost's financial burden.The New York Congestion Relief Zone Toll, which began on January 5, 2025, imposes fees on vehicles entering Manhattan during peak hours. With tolls starting at $9, the program aims to alleviate traffic and fund critical public transit improvements. However, the new charges have left many New Yorkers seeking ways to adapt to these additional expenses.“At Miles, we're committed to rewarding our users for their daily travel, whether they drive, bike, walk, or take public transportation,” said Jigar Shah, CEO at Miles.“We understand the financial challenges commuters are facing with this new toll and want to do our part to make their journeys a little easier. That's why we're giving an extra 1,000 miles every day to those impacted by the congestion pricing.”To claim the bonus miles, users simply need to log their trips through the Miles app and confirm their commute in the affected area. The additional rewards can be redeemed for gift cards, discounts, and other perks available through the app.The initiative reflects Miles' commitment to positively impacting commuters' lives while encouraging sustainable travel habits. By rewarding users for their travel choices, Miles inspires millions to rethink how they commute and connect with their surroundings.About Miles:Miles is the world's first universal travel rewards app, offering travelers a way to earn points for every mile traveled, no matter how they move. From driving to biking to walking, Miles rewards its users for making eco-friendly and everyday travel choices. These points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including gift cards, exclusive deals, and more.Learn more at: GetMiles

