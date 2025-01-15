South Korea: Impeached PM Han Calls Yoon's Martial Law Declaration 'Wrong'

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 15 (IANS) South Korean impeached Prime Han Duck-soo apologised on Wednesday over President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last month, saying it was 'wrong' and had procedural problems.

Han made the remarks in a special parliamentary committee session into Yoon's martial law declaration earlier in the day as investigators detained the impeached President for questioning.

"I always feel apologetic that everyone involved, including myself, was unable to prevent the situation from reaching this point," Han said.

"Looking at its substantive flaws, including procedural ones, I believe (the martial law) was not normal. I think that the martial law was wrong," he said.

Han was among the participants of a Cabinet meeting Yoon convened shortly before his martial law declaration on December 3. Han said he suggested holding the meeting as he believed all Cabinet members would oppose the plan, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, investigators detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence in their second attempt to take him into custody for questioning over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

A warrant to detain Yoon was executed at 10:33 a.m., according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), marking the first time a sitting President has been arrested.

A convoy of vehicles carrying Yoon left the presidential residence compound in central Seoul shortly afterwards to head to the CIO office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

Yoon was seen stepping out of a car and entering the office to undergo questioning before investigators seek a warrant to formally arrest him within 48 hours.

Yoon, who is suspended from duty following his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

He is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly after declaring martial law on the night of December 3 to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, near the CIO's office, following questioning.