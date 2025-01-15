UAE: Sharjah Police Return Nearly Dh33 Million To Individuals, Resolve Financial Disputes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Nearly Dh33 million have been successfully returned to their rightful owners through Sharjah Police's "Peace is Goodness" initiative in 2024, Sharjah announced on Tuesday.

The initiative recovered a total of Dh32,943,920 through friendly agreements between conflicting parties.

The programme, designed to resolve financial disputes without legal action, has also successfully reconciled 874 cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Colonel Youssef Obaid bin Harmoul - Deputy Director-General of the General Administration of Comprehensive Police Centres emphasised the importance of the initiative as a model for resolving disputes outside the courtroom.

He also stressed that the initiative contributes to protecting rights, strengthening ties between the parties. He added that it also contributes to promoting constructive dialogue, and reaching fair solutions, ultimately supporting stability and reinforcing cooperation among community members.

Major Ibn Harmoul also noted that the initiative reflects the eagerness of the Sharjah Police's dedication to enhancing its social role by launching projects that prevent parties from resorting to the legal system, while ensuring the rights of all parties.

He also highlighted that this initiative serves as a vital tool for maintaining the stability of society and strengthening its security, in line with the vision of the Sharjah and the UAE government to build a sustainable and harmonious society.