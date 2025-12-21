Russia's Weekly War Bill Reaches USD 2.7B CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

“According to estimates by the Russian Ministry of Defense, total expenditures will reach 15.9 trillion rubles ($198.8 billion), or 7.3% of GDP. This is 2.4 trillion rubles ($30 billion) more than was envisaged in the budget. On average, the state spends 213 billion rubles per week on the war ($2.7 billion). This amount could constitute the annual budget of a large Russian region,” the statement said.

The CCD noted that these figures include only expenditures channeled through the Ministry of Defense. Separately, regional authorities bear the costs of payments to contract soldiers, compensation to the families of those killed, treatment of the wounded, prosthetics, and burial expenses. For many federal subjects, this has become an unbearable financial burden.

Even amid a budget deficit and declining oil and gas revenues, the Kremlin continues to increase military spending. This policy demonstrates that for Putin, the war and imperial ambitions are more important than the country's economic stability.

