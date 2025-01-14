A Royal Vision For Investing In Youth And The Future

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) King Abdullah has tasked Prime Jaafar Hassan with forming and chairing a National Council for Future Technology, in a strategic move that reflects a comprehensive Royal vision to enhance Jordan's position as a technologically advanced and economically prosperous country. This initiative comes in response to the rapid global developments in the field of technology, as the leadership seeks to build a strong digital and a modern society based on innovation. This trend also highlights in youth as the backbone of the nation's future, by qualifying national cadres and supporting their creativity, which enhances Jordan's ability to achieve sustainable development and build a bright future for future generations.

The formation of this council expresses the Jordanian leadership's deep belief in the importance of technology and its role in improving the quality of life and enhancing economic competitiveness. The world is witnessing rapid technological developments, and digital industries and advanced technology have become decisive factors in the growth of global economies and the prosperity of societies. Hence, the Royal vision came to establish a national council that places Jordan on the map of advanced countries in this field.

The Royal message emphasised that the council must be an effective tool for implementing qualitative projects capable of keeping pace with rapid technological developments. The message also stressed the importance of developing a clear and specific roadmap with measurable performance indicators to ensure the achievement of the desired goals. This vision reflects a strategic approach based on careful planning and strict implementation, which enhances the confidence of citizens and investors in Jordan's ability to achieve its future aspirations. One of the most prominent goals that the council seeks to achieve is building digital and technological capabilities among Jordanian human cadres, which reflects the Jordanian leadership's commitment to investing in people as the cornerstone of any sustainable development process. Focusing on qualifying local competencies and providing them with advanced skills that keep pace with the requirements of the digital age is a strategic investment in Jordan's future. This approach ensures enhancing the readiness of human cadres to enter the labor market with advanced specialisations, which contributes to creating new job opportunities that enhance economic growth and reduce unemployment rates, especially among the youth.

In addition, strengthening partnerships with the private sector and stakeholders is an essential part of the council's success. Cooperation between the public and private sectors is the cornerstone of any successful development process, especially in the technology sector, which requires huge investments and specialised expertise. By supporting innovation and encouraging entrepreneurship, Jordan can transform into a regional hub for technology and innovation, contributing to enhancing economic competitiveness, opening new horizons for international cooperation, and attracting investments. This approach ensures that Jordan is able to benefit from rapid technological developments and places it in a leading position in the region, which enhances its economic and political position on the global stage.

His Majesty's directives to select members of the council from among those with competence and ability reflect a strategic vision that prioritises merit and experience in leading the digital and technological transformation in Jordan. These directives lay the foundation for a council that includes an elite group of distinguished minds and diverse experiences, ensuring the development of practical and implementable strategies with high professionalism. The focus on selecting those with experience and a forward-looking vision enhances the council's ability to provide innovative and effective solutions to address challenges, making it a model to be emulated in planning and implementation at the local and regional levels. The follow-up of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein to the council's work gives it exceptional momentum and support that reflects the importance of the initiative. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince represents a symbol of ambitious Jordanian youth, who carry a national vision to achieve progress and prosperity. His Highness's follow-up to the council reflects the Jordanian leadership's commitment to involving youth in the decision-making process, which contributes to enhancing the spirit of responsibility and national belonging among the younger generations.

This approach aims not only to achieve technological progress, but also to enable Jordanian youth to contribute effectively to building the future of their country, making the Council a starting point for positive change that pervades all aspects of life in Jordan.

There is no doubt that the formation of this Council reflects the Jordanian leadership's ambition to transform Jordan into a role model in adopting modern technology. Investing in technology is not limited to improving the economy only but extends to improving the quality of life for citizens, by providing advanced services that contribute to facilitating their daily lives, such as e-health, smart education, and digital government services.

In light of the global competitiveness to adopt and use modern technology, this Council represents a strategic step to enhance Jordan's position regionally and internationally. By implementing quality projects and building an integrated digital system, Jordan can become a hub for attracting technical investments and developing digital industries, which will enhance its economic capabilities and create new job opportunities for young people.

Finally, the message of His Majesty King Abdullah reflects a strong will to build a prosperous future for Jordan and its people, based on technology and knowledge. This vision is not just a plan on paper, but rather a call for hard work and fruitful cooperation to achieve ambitious national goals. With the formation of the National Council for Future Technology, Jordan takes a new step towards achieving sustainable development and strengthening its position as a technologically and economically advanced country.

Hasan Al-Dajah is professor of Strategic Studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University