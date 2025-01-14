AE50 2025: Ten Ag Innovations From CNH Awarded By ASABE

(MENAFN- 3BL) Customer-inspired Ag Tech and Engineering solutions from CNH's Case IH and New Holland brands have won ten AE50 2025 awards. These awards honor the year's 50 most innovative products and systems engineered for the food and agricultural industries. Winners are determined by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE).

The Winners Include:

Case IH

The C500 series corn heads were created to seamlessly pair with the AF and 260 series combines, delivering reliability, durability and enhanced grain savings and performance.

Model Year 2025 Magnum tractors with 21x5 PowerDrive transmissions will benefit from Automatic Productivity Management 2 (APM2). APM2 technology manages the driveline and engine to control ground speed while optimizing fuel economy and prevents engine stalls.

New Holland

The IntelliSenseTM Bale Automation system uses cutting-edge technology that integrates SmartSteerTM swath guidance to keep the baler in the middle of the windrow, together with IntelliCruise IITM speed control which uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology to adjust the balers forward speed in real-time. This ensures the baler is always full for more efficient baling and higher quality bales.

The CropSpeed Monitoring System , featured in the FR Forage Cruiser range of self-propelled forage harvesters, increases productivity using radar technology to detect the speed of crop, and if it detects a potential spout blockage, the operator receives a warning to reduce forward speed.

CNH's continued inclusion in prestigious awards, such as the AE50 – where this year they received 20% of all awards – reaffirms their commitment to advancing innovation through their iconic brands, delivering solutions that make farming more efficient, effective, and sustainable.

To see the total list of winners, read the full article here.