Kimtron Announces The Hirad-ULTRA High-Capacity System For Cannabis Decontamination

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since late 2021, Kimtron has been supplying best-in-class decontamination systems to the cannabis and has just introduced the HiRad-ULTRATM, a high-capacity system designed for MSO's and other high-volume producers. The system accommodates 55 – 60 pounds of flower per single load.Peter Cawley, Kimtron CEO states;“Leveraging off the ongoing success of our robust HiRad-6000 family of cannabis decontamination systems, which were designed for cultivators needing an entry-level system that can be field-expandable to grow with the operation, the HiRad-ULTRA was developed specifically for cultivators needing greater throughput without the need to continually load and unload the system throughout the workday.”“The industry is discovering the superior reliability of Kimtron equipment which is directly related to the industrial-strength components produced right here in our US-based facility since 1994. Nothing has proven more reliable, and no competitive equipment rivals Kimtron's warranty or low cost of ownership”David Somoroff, Kimtron VP of Marketing states;“The industry now realizes that the most effective means of mitigating pathogens in cannabis, while leaving the product virtually unscathed, is through x-ray – packets of light energy that completely penetrate the product and leave no residue behind.”“One of the key metrics we use to measure our success is customer satisfaction and I'm proud to say Kimtron enjoys a reputation for 100% customer satisfaction – easy to say but very difficult to deliver on”.About the CompanyKimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 and is ISO-9001 certified design and manufacturing firm of patented, proprietary X-ray systems and components. The company serves hundreds of customers in a variety of industries including Medical Research, Aerospace, Metal Casting, Defense, and Homeland Security. Kimtron enjoys a reputation for producing world-class products and delivering unrivaled after-sale service. Kimtron is 100% American-owned and produces all systems and components in the USA.

