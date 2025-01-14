Ericsson Enhances Enterprise 5G Portfolio With Generative AI Virtual Expert To Simplify Network Operations

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Enhanced ANA provides personalized answers to queries by correlating AI insights from the enterprise's with a library of technical documentation.

ANA leverages large language models securely hosted by Ericsson and integrates with AI Operations (AIOps) functionality. Embedded in Ericsson's NetCloud management and orchestration solution, these AI features are available to approximately 37,000 enterprises managing 2.9 million devices.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced the launch of its generative AI-based NetCloud Assistant (ANA). This next generation of ANA is a virtual expert designed to further simplify enterprise 5G network administration. Unlike traditional chatbots, which leverage search to provide links to existing resources, ANA stands out with the ability to read, understand, and generate new text and graphical content. ANA provides personalized responses by correlating information from multiple technical documents and unique insights from the customer's network, transforming hours or even days of work into seconds. ANA is the first generative AI virtual expert designed for enterprise Wireless WAN (WWAN) networks, utilizing large language models, with all its AI components hosted entirely within Ericsson's environment. This design ensures user and data privacy by avoiding API calls to third-party consumer generative AI applications. Key functionalities of ANA: Knowledge Summarization: Correlates information from Ericsson's library of technical documentation into concise summaries personalized to the customer's network. Configuration Assistance: Accelerates Day 1 deployments with step-by-step guidance for WAN edge device configuration based on best practices. Enhanced Troubleshooting: Automates common diagnostic tasks and provides step-by-step instructions to troubleshoot and resolve connectivity issues, speeding up mean time to repair. Policy Recommendation: Future releases will translate business requirements into recommended SD-WAN and WAN bonding policies to enhance WAN performance and application availability. Custom Graph Generation: Future releases will allow administrators to ask ANA to create detailed graphs that visualize more complex information not typically available in standard NetCloud dashboards or pre-canned reports. Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Security, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson said:“Ericsson's NetCloud is differentiated in its ability to simplify the deployment, management and troubleshooting of enterprise cellular networking. By investing heavily in cutting-edge AI technology, we are empowering even the most streamlined IT teams to tackle 5G administration challenges, enhancing network reliability, security, and user experience with unparalleled efficiency.” ANA complements Ericsson's NetCloud AIOps dashboard which serves as a vital component in transforming network management. Through an intelligent fault management system, it detects performance-driven anomalies, such as latency and jitter, specific to each customer's specific environment. By providing real-time insights into network performance, AIOps empowers IT teams to proactively address issues, leveraging ANA as needed, to ensure optimal network operations and enhance the overall digital experience. New ANA features and the NetCloud AIOps dashboard are available for demonstration at Ericsson's NRF 2025 booth #3948. Both features will evolve to support Ericsson Private 5G solutions.