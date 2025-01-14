J & K Incomplete Without Pok: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at a gathering of veterans in Akhnoor, Singh emphasised that the abrogation of Article 370 has initiated a transformation in the region.

“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed drastically, and this truth must be accepted. Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK, which remains the crown jewel of India,” he said.

Reaffirming India's stance, Singh said,“For Pakistan, PoK is nothing more than foreign territory” and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have never aligned with those of Pakistan.

He cited the sacrifices made by many Muslim residents of the region in the fight against terrorism, highlighting that PoK has been exploited by Pakistan as a base for terrorist training camps and infiltration activities.

The defence minister said that the land of PoK is being used to run the“business of terrorism” and India is well aware of the launch pads created near the border.

“... Pakistan ko inko khatm karna hi hoga, nahin to dot dot dot (Pakistan must destroy this (these terror camps), otherwise),” Singh said while delivering a strong ultimatum to Pakistan.

Criticising Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism, Singh said,“Pakistan has always made every effort to destabilise India. Despite international pressure, it has never abandoned its policy of supporting terrorism. The terrorists infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir come from Pakistan”.

At the event, the Defence Minister announced that doorstep delivery of medical facilities through mobile medical units will be provided to ex-servicemen and their families in remote areas across the country.

“The government has taken several steps to support ex-servicemen and their families. While I do not claim that all measures are sufficient, one significant initiative this year is the introduction of mobile medical units for veterans and their families in remote areas,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and General Officer Commanding-in-chief M V Suchindra Kumar were prominent among those who attended the event organised by the Army at Tanda Artillery Brigade in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu to celebrate the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations.

Omar praised the armed forces for safeguarding the country and assured the veterans of his government's complete support in mitigating their problems.

He said efforts are underway to improve and strengthen the relationship between the government and the forces.

Singh lauded Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his efforts to reduce the distance between hearts of people of J&K and Delhi, and asserted that the BJP government treats Delhi and Kashmir equally.

Singh was addressing the ninth armed forces veterans' day rally at the Tanda Artillery brigade in Akhnoor sector near here.

“Kashmir was treated differently (by previous governments) in the past as a result our brothers and sisters in the region could not get connected with Delhi as it should have been. I do not want to go into the past as our government's biggest achievement is that we have been working to bridge 'dil ki duri' (distance between hearts) between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

“I congratulate Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for taking the right steps to help overcome the little bit of gap (which is still there),” the defence minister said.

The Defence Minister recalled the bravery of the Indian Army during the 1965 war with Pakistan, emphasising the strategic brilliance and sacrifices that led to India's victory.

Singh particularly highlighted the significance of the Battle of Akhnoor, where the Indian Army successfully thwarted Pakistan's Operation Grand Slam and advanced towards Lahore.

“History stands as a testament that Pakistan has lost every war against India - be it the tribal invasion of 1948, the 1965 war, the 1971 war, or the 1999 Kargil conflict. In each case, Pakistan has faced humiliation and defeat,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from the 1965 war, Singh criticised the missed opportunity to capitalise on strategic military gains during negotiations, citing Haji Pir as an example where territory was ceded despite army success.

“If that had not happened, the routes for terrorist infiltration would have been closed back then. However, we began to change this by abrogating Article 370,” he concluded.

'Mobile Medical Units For Ex-Servicemen'

The Defence Minister also announced doorstep delivery of medical facilities for ex-servicemen and their families residing in remote areas of the country through mobile medical units.

Asserting the government's commitment to the welfare of veterans of the armed forces, he said that preparations for the initiative have already begun.“Though it will take some time, I assure you that this doorstep delivery will commence.”

Singh expressed his gratitude to the veterans and martyrs who safeguarded the nation.

“The government has taken several steps to support ex-servicemen and their families. While I do not claim that all measures are sufficient, one significant initiative this year is the introduction of mobile medical units for veterans and their families in remote areas,” the defence minister announced.

“We have decided to provide doorstep delivery of medicines to veterans and their families in remote areas through mobile medical units,” he said.

Addressing around 1,000 ex-servicemen during the event at the Tanda Artillery Brigade, Singh described the Veterans' Day celebrations at Akhnoor as a testament to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India.

He described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the“crown jewel of India, which is nothing more than foreign territory for Pakistan”.

The defence minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the veterans and their families on Makar Sankranti, calling them his“larger family.”

Highlighting the significance of the Armed Forces Veterans' Day, he recalled the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, particularly the critical battle fought in Akhnoor. This year marks the diamond jubilee of the 1965 war.

The minister paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and said,“The victory in the 1965 war was a result of the valour, courage, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan has lost every war it fought against India, whether it was in 1948, 1965, 1971, or the 1999 Kargil conflict.”

“What inspires our soldiers to dedicate everything to the protection of the nation's borders and to fight terrorism? It is the deep sense of honour, respect, and self-esteem of the nation that resides in their hearts,” Singh said.

