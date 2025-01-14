Kuwait Cabinet: Jan 30 Public Holiday For Israa

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet at its weekly session on Tuesday decided that Thursday (January 30th) would be start of a public holiday marking Israa and Mi'raj anniversary. Work at all ministries, public authorities and departments would stop, then resume on Sunday (February 2nd). It advised departments of special tasks to set the holiday according to their status and in line with public interests. (end) rk

