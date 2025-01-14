Groundbreaking New Book Issues Call To Action On Racial Schism Among Black And White Women Following 2024 Election

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As Black women and White women in the United States struggle to redefine the“Sisterhood” – a of shared identity and collective empowerment – in the face of the clear demarcation of who voted for whom in the 2024 Presidential election, renowned author and Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison announces the release of“This Is Not That: Black Women and White Women Breaking the Chains of Religious, Racial, and Psychological Violence in the Rise of Kamala Harris” (ISBN 979-8344040080; Desakajo Publishing). This timely work delves into the history and impact of societal, religious, and psychological structures that have sown division between Black and White women in the United States for generations-and offers a transformative blueprint for unity through“Spiritual Sisterhood.”







“This is a call to embrace true Spiritual Sisterhood – a sacred, safe space where women come together to connect, affirm, and uplift one another,” says Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien.“It's time to move beyond the dysfunction that has limited us, to see each other fully, and to honor the strength that resides in unity.”

“This Is Not That” arrives at a pivotal moment. It challenges women to recognize and confront the barriers that have historically hindered the Sisterhood, from the subjugation perpetuated by patriarchal religious systems to the racial divides reinforced by societal constructs dating back to chattel slavery. Each chapter unfolds a journey through this landscape, exploring how women's experiences and perceptions of self-worth have been shaped-and how they can be healed.

Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien writes with conviction, reflecting on the rise of Kamala Harris as a moment of unprecedented opportunity for women across racial and cultural divides to come together. The author sees Harris's leadership as a living example of the possibility of transcending traditional barriers through authentic connection, support, and shared vision.

According to the author, women are called not only to lead but to cultivate“followship” – a mutual commitment that honors each other's inherent worth. This book challenges Black and White women to set aside old narratives of division, to reclaim their voices, and to act in unity.

Through seven illuminating sections, readers are guided to understand the roots of separation, recognize the sacred strength within a true Sisterhood, and embrace a vision of collective empowerment:

Let Us Make HumankindLet Us Make ManLet Us Make White WomanLet Us Make Black WomanLet Us Make An IntersectionLet Us Make A ChangeLet Us Make A Difference

“This Is Not That” is a timely call to action for women of all backgrounds to reclaim their power, voice, and vision, paving the way for a future where they lead side by side in harmony. It is a must-read for anyone invested in building a more equitable, inclusive, and empowered society.

“This Is Not That: Black Women and White Women Breaking the Chains of Religious, Racial, and Psychological Violence in the Rise of Kamala Harris” is available on Amazon , Barnes and Noble, and at .

For more information on the book, to schedule an interview, or to request a review copy, please contact Desakajo Publishing at 267.779.1475.

About the Author:

Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison is an Army Chaplain, spiritual trauma-informed counselor and coach, prolific author, publisher, adult and pediatric hospice chaplain, international speaker, mentor, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is the first woman to serve as Chaplain of the Delaware Army National Guard in its 240-year history. She received a Doctorate in Theology in Biblical Theology from Almeda University and is completing a Doctorate in Education in Traumatology from Liberty University. Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien holds a Master of Divinity and a Master of Sacred Theology from Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, where she also earned a Bachelor of Science in Urban Ministry and an Associate of Art in Early Childhood Education.

She is certified in Spiritually Integrated Psychotherapy through the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and has four units of Clinical Pastoral Education. Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien is trained in Marriage and Family Therapy from the Council for Relationships in Philadelphia, PA, and is a graduate of the Mental Health Integration for Chaplain Services (MHICS) program through the Uniformed Service University. She is an ordained Itinerate Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and is a graduate of Delaware Leadership Academy.

Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien serves as CEO of Desakajo's Flo which includes publishing, record production, credit empowerment, and travel, and is the author of 20 books, including:“I Need a Minute: Embracing Your Mental Health: A Guide for People of Faith” |“Finding Me: A Woman's Theology of Self Identification” |“Beside the Still Waters: Having Faith Even When....” |“A Conversation with Myself: Healing the Internal Voice” |“Spiritual Alpha Female: Unleashing 9 Leadership Principles from Proverbs 31” |“Refreshing Reflections: 365 Moments of Meditation Military Edition, Spiritual Awakening” |“7 Shifts From Who I Am To Who I Am Becoming” |“Going Back For Me: Reconciling Pain and Peace When Trauma Collides With Faith” |“Created To Make The Not Good, Good: 9 MasterKeys of a GOOD Wife,” among others.

In addition, her passion for excellence in both physical and spiritual health led her to partner with Lovebiome, the premier microbiome gut health company, as a Senior Sales Associate.

During her military career, CH (MAJ) A'Shellarien deployed with the DEARNG 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield) in 2019. She served as the first woman Army National Guard Headquarters Battalion/Temple Army Readiness Center Installation Chaplain at National Guard Bureau in Arlington, VA.

Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien currently serves as the Delaware Army National Guard 721st Troop Command Chaplain. She resides in Claymont, Delaware and is married to William, with whom she has six children and 10 grandchildren.

