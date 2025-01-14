CTS EVENTIM: Luca Martinazzoli Appointed Managing Director Of Arena Milano (News With Additional Features)



Luca Martinazzoli appointed Managing Director of Arena Milano Milan/Hamburg, 14 January 2025 – CTS EVENTIM has appointed Luca Martinazzoli as Managing Director of Arena Milano , effective 1 January 2025. In this capacity, he is responsible for operational management, business development, and positioning the venue as Italy's leading cultural and entertainment destination. He is now focusing on building a strong and capable team to drive the arena's success. Luca Martinazzoli reports to

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO of CTS EVENTIM. Located in Milan, a city celebrated for its dynamic cultural and economic landscape, Arena Milano is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The venue will host the ice hockey competitions during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with concerts and major events commencing in spring 2026. Designed to meet the highest standards of international live entertainment and sports, the arena will redefine the experience for audiences and performers alike. Luca Martinazzoli brings extensive leadership experience across globally renowned organizations. He served as General Manager at Milano & Partners, Municipality's destination agency, where he enhanced the city's global reputation as a destination for tourists, large events, talents, start-ups and foreign direct investments. Prior to this, he was Head of City Marketing for the Municipality of Milan. His career also includes a decade at Nike, where he held senior roles such as Category Brand Director EMEA South and Football Brand Director EMEA. Most recently, he was Senior Director of Business Development & Strategy at New Guards Group overseeing operations for Off-White and Reebok EU. Luca Martinazzoli holds a Master's degree in Urban Planning from UCLA and a degree in Economics for Arts, Culture, and Communication from Università Bocconi. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO of CTS EVENTIM:“We are delighted to welcome Luca Martinazzoli to lead Arena Milano at such an exciting time. His proven expertise in branding, strategic planning, and cultural promotion, coupled with his deep understanding of Milan's unique identity, positions him perfectly to guide the arena's growth. Together, we look forward to shaping a venue that will set new standards for live entertainment and sports, both in Italy and beyond.” Luca Martinazzoli :“It is a privilege to lead Arena Milano during this transformative period and to contribute to the renewal of the city with a project that offers an incomparable entertainment experience not only to its inhabitants but also to people from across Italy, Europe, and the world. With Milan as a global hub of culture and innovation, the arena presents a unique opportunity to inspire audiences and attract world-class events. I am excited to begin assembling a talented team and working together to create an unparalleled experience for visitors from around the world.”

About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is a leading international ticketing and live entertainment company. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

