(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Robeauté raises $28 million to develop neurosurgical micro-robots

January 14, 2025 by David Edwards

Robeauté , a medical startup developing neurosurgical micro-robots, has raised $28 million led by Plural, Cherry Ventures and Kindred Ventures.

Other investors including LocalGlobe, Think and previous investors APEX Ventures participated, along with strategic from Brainlab.

The new funding will be used to continue developing the technology, starting human trials in 2026 and setting up US operations ahead of FDA approval and full go-to-market.

Neurological disorders are difficult to diagnose in the early stages when intervention can have the most impact. Modern neurosurgery still relies on relatively crude methods, with stiff tools pushed through the brain in a straight line, impeding multi-site access and precise targeting.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical treatments struggle to make an impact due to the complexities of crossing the blood-brain barrier to reach the site of interest.

The size of a grain of rice, Robeauté's micro-robots can move along curved routes through the extracellular matrix to safely reach multiple sites of interest and carry out whichever task is required locally.

The tiny, modular medical devices can embark on specific missions depending on the pathology, making them the ideal tool to deliver molecules, implant an electrode and collect cell or live-data samples through sensors to transform our understanding and ability to treat neuropathologies.

Transforming our knowledge of the brain

Founder Bertrand Duplat spent 30 years in robotics, including at McGill University in Montreal and the European Space Agency (ESA), specialising in developing robots in extreme environments.

He founded a 3D software company, Virtools (sold to Dassault Systèmes), before starting Robeauté with co-founder Joana Cartocci, an operations specialist, when his mother was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Over the past eight years, the team has established over 50 patents and unique know-how from creating and assembling into the carrier a tiny engine, propeller, steering and tracking device, enabling surgeons to monitor the micro-robot's movement through the brain and account for every microsecond.

The technology is currently in animal studies as a biopsy tool which will lay the groundwork for it to later be used for treatment and real-time monitoring, which will be achieved through partnerships with industrial partners and research labs.

The new strategic investment with Brainlab is part of the company's commitment to neurological advancement and its excitement about the potential to eliminate existing constraints and rethink approaches in neurosurgery.

This will also support Robeauté's entrance into the US where the company will pursue FDA approval before addressing the European regulatory authorities.

Bertrand Duplat, co-founder and CEO of Robeauté, says:“There is unexplored potential for micro-robots in medicine. Current neurosurgery techniques are invasive and can be fatal, whilst it is difficult for treatment to pass the blood-brain barrier and get to its intended target.

“We're creating micro-robots that will bring unparalleled access to the brain with personalised, precision medicine that can transform treatments and patient outcomes. Over the past eight years, we've built a world-class team of experts, filed over 50 patents and commenced animal trials.

“This new funding from some of Europe's leading investors will take us to the next level as part of our mission to empower neurosurgeons or neurospecialists with the tools to make a difference.”

Joana Cartocci, co-founder and COO of Robeauté, says:“We're building the micro-robots that will enable a radical paradigm shift in how we approach neurosurgery and dialogue with the brain.

“We like to think of our micro-robot as a brain gardener, that can tend to the pathological organ from within, with a standard carrier that can be adapted to fit a variety of extensions.

“Our first application is advanced biopsy but from there the potential is boundless, unlocked through providing safe access and unprecedented site-specific data. We're proud of our European roots and everything we have achieved here so far.

“We look forward to the next stage in our company's growth as we expand to the US and work closely with the regulatory authorities to bring the device to patients.”

Ian Hogarth, partner at Plural, says:“Robeauté's technology doesn't just have the potential to transform neurosurgery – it could also fundamentally change how drug companies find the best solutions for patients.

“Gathering patient brain data will teach us more about diseases that are often incurable, enabling more personalised treatment.

“I strongly believe that Robeauté's miniature robots could transform brain treatments in the same way the endoscope has transformed gastrointestinal medicine, for a part of our body that is so vital to our quality of life.”

Filip Dames, founding partner at Cherry Ventures, says:“The challenge posed by neurodegenerative diseases is immense, touching countless lives across the globe. What Robeauté is building truly embodies the spirit of frontier technology.

“At the crossroads of robotics, AI, and medicine, Bertrand, Joana, and their brilliant team are pioneering a revolutionary neurosurgical microbot.

“Their work isn't just advancing micro-robotic surgery – it's reshaping how we think about precision, outcomes, and the future of care for those battling these devastating conditions. Their vision and dedication hold incredible promise for improving lives on a transformative scale.”