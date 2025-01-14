Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures 10 New Client Agreements To Start 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a robotics and AI public safety innovator, announced 10 new client agreements in the first 10 days of 2025 for its autonomous security robots (ASR) and emergency communication devices (ECD). Among the new deals, an automotive group in Dallas, Texas, signed a two-year contract for the K5 ASR to address vandalism and theft, with plans to expand to additional locations upon success. Additionally, clients in Georgia, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia purchased 29 K1 ECDs for use in counties, municipalities, and a college, while expansion contracts in Florida, New Jersey/New York, Massachusetts, and North Carolina were secured with existing clients. Longtime partner Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc. replenished its K1 Blue Light Tower inventory for anticipated future orders. Knightscope views this momentum as a promising start to its projected growth in 2025 following operational restructuring in 2024.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN