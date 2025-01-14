Construction of its first solar power plant in Colombia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energy, announces the start of construction of a 19.7-megawatt solar project in Colombia

Located in the Tolima region, Los Venados project will be the first in Colombia for Voltalia. With a total capacity of 19.7 megawatts, powered by more than 33,000 solar panels, the project is backed by a 15-year contract that will be dedicated to serve private sector buyers. It will cover the annual electricity consumption of more than 40,000 inhabitants avoiding the emission of around 23,000 tons of CO2 per year. Commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Voltalia has been active in Colombia since 2019, developing a pipeline of over 350 megawatts. The country's renewable energy landscape is rapidly evolving, with significant opportunities for growth in solar and wind energy.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, stated:“We are proud to launch the construction of our first project in Colombia. We see potential in this market and are excited to explore new partnerships and projects, developed from greenfield opportunities in the geography”.