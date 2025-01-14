Broadway Stars Shine Spotlight On Pulmonary Fibrosis In Star-Studded Benefit Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient, Julie Halston (Broadway's

Our Town, Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can't Take It with You, TV's

Sex and the City), Broadway Belts for PFF!

features an unforgettable experience including a pre-cocktail reception, three-course seated dinner, electrifying show and lively after party. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live, allowing audiences to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their own homes. Complimentary virtual tickets to the livestream are now available at

broadwaybeltsforpff .

The 2025 Broadway Belts for PFF! lineup is set to dazzle, with an all-star cast including:



Robert Creighton

(Frozen, Cagney, The Lion King)

Lesli Margherita

(Gypsy, Matilda the Musical, Zorro [Laurence Olivier Award])

Bryonha Marie

(Our Town, Book of Mormon, Prince of Broadway)

Jinkx Monsoon

(Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Doctor Who, RuPaul's Drag Race) Ephraim Sykes

(Our Town, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud [Tony Nominee], Hairspray Live)

Additional stars joining the cast will be announced soon.

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a debilitating disease that literally takes your breath away, and we will never stop fighting for a cure," said

Halston. "We are humbled and overwhelmed by the extraordinary talent and generosity of the Broadway community, whose unwavering support has not only helped us to raise nearly $4 million for this cause but has also lifted our spirits and inspired hope in ways we never imagined."



The 2025 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to Todd Tullis , a pulmonary fibrosis advocate who lost his mother to PF. A hospitality industry professional and longtime sponsor of Broadway Belts for PFF! , Todd's generous involvement with the PFF has created a ripple effect, encouraging a growing number of people to support those living with PF. Past award recipients include:



2024 – Hales Family Foundation , Terence Hales, PFF Board Member and Philanthropist

2023 –

Robert Creighton , Actor and Pulmonary Fibrosis Advocate

2022 –

Tom Viola,

Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

2021 –

Laurie Chandler,

PFF Board Member and Patient Advocate 2020 –

Daryl Roth,

Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer

"On the 15th anniversary of Broadway Belts for PFF! , we invite everyone who cares about lung health to join us in the fight for a cure for this devastating disease," said Seth Klein, PFF Chief Development Officer. "With your support, we can improve the quality of life for those living with PF and speed the path to a cure."

Broadway Belts for PFF!

is directed by

Carl Andress

(The Confession of

Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with

Christopher McGovern as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the fifteenth year by

D.

Michael Dvorchak,

Ed Windels, Sue Frost

(Memphis, Come From Away),

and

Julie Halston .

Broadway Belts for PFF!

is sponsored in part by Boehringer Ingelheim.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit

pulmonaryfibrosis

or call 844 (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation