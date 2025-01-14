Marketwise To Present At The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference On January 16, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or“the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services that provides premium research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Erik Mickels, will host virtual meetings at the 27th Annual Needham Growth on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

If you have questions about MarketWise or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the company's investor relations at ... .

About the Annual Needham Growth Conference

The 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference is scheduled to take place January 9-17, 2025. This conference will feature public and private company presentations, fireside chats, thematic panels, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors, throughout the week, based on company availability and investor interest. Please reach out to your Needham sales representative with any questions.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise's products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact Information

(800) 290-4113

Email: ...

MarketWise Media Contact

Email: ...