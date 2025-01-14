MOCA Systems And Doxel Partner To Empower Construction Teams With Touchplan® And Doxel Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxel, an leader in AI-driven progress tracking, and MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI), the provider of the leading production planning platform, Touchplan, are excited to announce a new partnership . This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lean Construction, merging Doxel's cutting-edge progress tracking with Touchplan's proven production planning capabilities to enable an optimized construction workflow that bridges the gap between planning and execution.

With construction project costs rising and schedules shrinking, forward-thinking owners and contractors alike look to advanced technologies to help ensure on-time, on-budget project completion. But they struggle to effectively integrate diverse, individual technologies into their project workflows.

Doxel and Touchplan working together offer a powerful solution that helps construction teams achieve project deadlines with greater predictability, efficiency, and profitability. The Touchplan Lean planning platform enables easy, accurate sequencing and scheduling of all construction workflow tasks, enhancing trade coordination and eliminating waste on the jobsite, while Doxel's progress tracking solutions provide real-time feedback on actual project progress.

"If teams use Touchplan alongside Doxel, it will provide excellent confirmation that what we have done is what we said we were going to do," said Adam Nelson, Project Controls Manager at CRB. "It also allows us to look forward in the progress charts and ensure our forecasts for activities align."

Key Benefits of Using Doxel and Touchplan Together



Enhanced Project Predictability and Speed : Combining project execution data and real-time monitoring into production tasks enables smoother workflows and higher Plan Percent Complete (PPC), improving predictability and accelerating project schedules.

Optimized Critical Path Method (CPM) : Touchplan's ability to synchronize the production pull plan with the CPM-based master schedule enables schedulers to assess risk, recognize inefficiencies, and refine schedules for competitive project timelines. Timely Alerts for Course Corrections : Doxel's real-time insights and Touchplan's real-time workflow visualization together enable early alerts when tasks deviate from the schedule or plan. This early warning allows teams to make adjustments in real time, preventing delays and ensuring trades can work efficiently.

"Strong planning meets strong execution when Touchplan and Doxel are used together," said Saurabh Ladha, CEO and Founder of Doxel. "This collaboration embodies Lean Construction values, creating a dynamic real-time feedback loop between planning and on-site execution. Construction teams can stay nimble, informed, and aligned every step of the way."

"Customers using Doxel's AI progress tracking and Touchplan's planning platform gain a powerful advantage in Lean Construction. Touchplan's planning capabilities, combined with Doxel's visual tracking and predictive analytics, help teams proactively manage workflows and stay on track, reducing rework and costly errors. For contractors and owners, the combined use of Touchplan and Doxel enhances transparency, project predictability, and the quality of the final deliverable," said Brett Adamczyk, President, MSI Software.

The partnership between MSI and Doxel marks a transformative step in the tech-laggard construction industry, bringing a new ability to bridge the historic gap between planning and execution. By combining Touchplan's digital Lean planning with Doxel's AI-driven progress tracking, project teams gain the clarity, visibility, and real-time insights needed to achieve exceptional results and ensure project success.

About Doxel

Doxel

provides automated progress tracking to speed up construction across the portfolio and apply learnings captured during construction to future projects, optimizing schedules before construction even begins. Doxel proactively identifies construction risks, applies AI to analyze potential solutions, and provides recommendations that speed up project delivery by an average of 11%.

About MOCA Systems, Inc.

MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI) is a leading services and software provider for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. MSI delivers innovative solutions to Owners, Engineers, Architects, and Contractors working on some of the world's largest, most complex construction projects. A profitable firm with offices across the United States and partners around the globe, MSI's services and technology offerings ensure that projects are delivered on time and on budget and fulfill all Owner expectations. To learn more, visit mocasystems .

About Touchplan®

Touchplan is the premier software offering of MOCA Systems, Inc. Used on the most projects, by the most users, to optimize the largest construction volume, Touchplan is the number one production planning and analytics platform. The real-time, cloud-based solution uses the collaborative foundation of the Last Planner System® to prevent schedule and budget slippage. It also provides Owners and Contractors the instant insights they need to track progress and anticipate problems on projects. To learn more, visit touchplan .

