Elon Musk's Neuralink Hits New Milestone: Third Human Brain Implant Success And Plans For 30 More This Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk announced that a third person has received an implant from his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, marking another milestone in the company's efforts to connect the nervous system to machines. Musk confirmed the news during an interview at a Las Vegas event streamed on his social X.

“We've got ... three humans with Neuralinks and all are working well,” Musk stated, showcasing the company's continued progress.

Upgrades to Neuralink's technology

Since the first implant about a year ago, Neuralink has made significant improvements to its devices. Musk revealed that the implants now feature more electrodes, higher bandwidth, and longer battery life, enhancing their functionality.

Plans for expanding trials

Neuralink plans to expand its trials this year, with the goal of implanting the experimental devices in 20 to 30 more people. However, Musk did not provide specific details about the latest patient or their condition.

Progress with previous implant recipients

Updates were provided on the previous implant recipients. The second recipient, who has a spinal cord injury , was able to play video games and use computer-aided design software to create 3-D objects with the help of the Neuralink device.

Meanwhile, the first patient, also paralyzed due to a spinal cord injury, shared that the implant allowed them to play video games and chess, demonstrating the device's potential for improving quality of life.

FDA's role and regulatory approval

Neuralink 's brain implants received permission from US regulators in 2023 to begin testing in humans. For high-risk devices like Neuralink's, approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is required under an "investigational device exemption," which allows companies to conduct trials before a device is brought to market.