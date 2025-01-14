ACB Probes Alleged Misuse Of Construction Material In Srinagar Smart City Project
Date
1/14/2025 10:12:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Anti corruption Bureau has launched investigation into the alleged misappropriation of construction materials during revamping and beautification of Srinagar under the smart city project.
According to a statement, the ACB said that it also initiated probe into the alleged use of sub-standard material in the ongoing development work at Foreshore road in the Nishat area of Srinagar.
The statement reads that the ACB has registered a preliminary enquiry following reliable inputs indicating misappropriation of materials, including devari stones, path tiles, iron grills in the Srinagar city.
“The material is suspected to have been either unaccounted for or allegedly sold in the open market for personal gains, during revamp and beautification under Srinagar Smart city project rather than being retained in the stores of the concerned engineering division.
It added that the ACB also registered second preliminary enquiry with regard to use of substandard material in ongoing development work at Foreshore Road in the Nishat area for cycle track, footpath facing Dal Lake, and viewing decks from Nishat upto Naseem Bagh health centre.
“The officials of Srinagar smart city project in connivance with beneficiary contractor also deliberately avoided the mandatory procedures, thereby compromising the quality of works. Further investigation is going on,” it reads.
