The Little Gym Jumps To No. 198 On Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® 2025 Ranking

Acknowledgement highlights brand's exceptional franchise model, strong 2024 growth

The Little Gym expanded with record-number of 39 new locations opened This is the sixth time The Little Gym has appeared on the Franchise 500®

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym , the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused Unleashed Brands , announced today its inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for 2024, rising 153 spots to land at No. 198 on the list. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to excellence in franchise operations and impressive growth over the past year.

Ranked among the top franchises in the world, The Little Gym continues to set the standard for innovation, customer satisfaction and franchisee support. In 2024, the company achieved significant milestones, including:



82 New Franchises Awarded: The brand expanded significantly across the U.S., with notable growth in California, Florida, Texas, and the Northeast region, reflecting strong demand in both established and emerging markets.

39 New Locations Opened: In addition to a record number of openings, four of the new gyms set records of over 300 members within the first 30 days of opening.

Training 600+ Team Members: This represents an influx of staff at more than 100 gym locations across the country. Strong System-Wide Sales: The Little Gym has experienced record store sales, achieving a 24% same-store sales (SSS) growth, a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and a 42.4% EBITDA, which was reported for the first time in the 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document.

Additionally, The Little Gym completed the migration of over 1,000 lesson plans to its new cloud-based learning platform. This contributes to the global movement towards digital solutions that support sustainable business operations for franchisees.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Little Gym's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

The Little Gym's network of franchisees is a diverse group made up of parents, accounting, finance, sales leaders, operations executives, existing business owners and beyond. To learn more about how you can become a The Little Gym owner visit

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands

Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts

and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit

UnleashedBrands .

Media Contact:

Cole Koretos

Fishman Public Relations

[email protected] or (847) 331-1190

SOURCE The Little Gym International, Inc.

