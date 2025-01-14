Prayag's Mahakumbh's Arrangement Worth Learning For 'Simhastha-2028', Says MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Tuesday expressed that the arrangements made in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) can be learned from in view of Simhastha-2028 to be held in Ujjain.

He said that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an elaborate arrangement keeping the importance of 'Kumbh' and 'Sanctity' of holy Sangam.

Chief Minister Yadav added that the Madhya Pradesh government has sent a team of senior officials to visit Prayagraj and to note down every single arrangement made there to ensure better preparation for Simhastha- 2028.

"The arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj can be learned. Simhastha is going to be organised in Ujjain in the year 2028, and the Madhya Pradesh government has sent a team of officials to watch them closely to ensure better preparation for Simhastha," he added.

He expressed that Mahakumbh will meet the purpose of Sanatan Dharma and crores of people take a dip in Sangam to get blessings of Ma Ganga.

"Geographical structure has its own importance for Sangam, but Mahakumbh itself is a part of Sanatan Dharma. I will pray the Kumbh meets the purpose of Sanatan Dharma," CM Yadav said.

Notably, the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, began in Prayagraj on Monday (January 13) and will conclude on February 26.

The religious event is likely to attract millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual purification.

According to reports, more than 60 lakh devotees took a holy dip at Sangam, which is called "Amrit Snan" of Mahakumbh.

Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers.

Kumbh Mela occurs every three years in four different locations.

However, Mahakumbh is organised only in Prayagraj after every twelve years.

Additionally, Mahakumbh 2025 is more special not only because of its religious significance but also because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years.

The importance of Mahakumbh can be understood that, besides taking a dip in Sangam, lakhs of devotees, many of them with families, camp on the banks of Sangam in tents devoting their time to simple living, performing prayers and rituals besides reading religious scriptures.

This practice is called 'Kalpavas', and the pilgrims believe that by practising it, the door of heaven opens for them after their demise.

Along with spiritual, scientific outlook is also important in Kalpavas.