Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business Of Boulder Insurance Solutions
Date
1/14/2025 9:02:27 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LINDON, Utah, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia
has acquired the insurance business of Boulder Insurance Solutions , a full-service brokerage in Boulder, Colorado, serving small- to mid-sized businesses.
"The Boulder Insurance Solutions team is a great addition to Trucordia," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. "They share our commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our clients and have grown the business by establishing quality relationships and maintaining a solid reputation built on trust."
The Boulder Insurance Solutions team has deep personal and professional roots within the community and takes pride in helping clients match their insurance needs with the right solutions.
Through its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia is teaming up with successful insurance businesses that have a desire to expand capacity and better serve their clients to build the next great insurance brokerage. By joining Trucordia, businesses can grow even further through the integration of robust technology and operations platforms backed by knowledgeable, ambitious and results-oriented team members across the U.S.
About Trucordia
Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on
Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on
Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia
for more information.
SOURCE Trucordia
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109089011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.