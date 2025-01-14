Hop Into Easter With Exciting New Treats From PEEPS®!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New to the PEEPS® collection

this year and available nationwide, PEEPS® introduces PEEPS® Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies , delivering a rich and creamy chocolatey taste perfect for Easter baskets. An iconic Marshmallow mash-up everyone will love is PEEPS® Rice Krispies Treats® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks , now available nationally for everyone to enjoy. Also joining the collection are PEEPS® Giant Bunny Pops -bunny-shaped Marshmallow on a fun lollipop stick, making them a delightful and whimsical treat for Easter celebrations. PEEPS® DelightsTM Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate round out the nationwide new flavor lineup.



PEEPS® Marshmallow has long been a beloved part of Easter traditions, making it a natural fit to expand into additional seasonal candy offerings. In 2025, egg hunt enthusiasts can look forward to filling their Easter baskets with individually wrapped mini Yellow Marshmallow Chicks from the new PEEPS® Egg Hunt (18 ct). Jelly Beans are another Easter staple, and PEEPS® Jelly Beans will be available nationally and will include Marshmallow, Strawberry, Blueberry and Lemon Flavored chewy candies.

In addition to these new nationwide offerings, PEEPS® fans can discover exclusive flavors and offerings at select retailers. PEEPS® Breyers Cookies & Cream Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and PEEPS® Egg Hunt (36 ct), which includes individually wrapped mini Yellow, Pink and Blue Marshmallow Chicks, can be found at Walmart. For a tropical twist, head to Dollar Tree for PEEPS® Tropical Punch Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies , and sweet cinnamon lovers can pick up PEEPS® Cinnamon Churro Flavored Marshmallow Chicks exclusively at the Kroger Family of Stores.

"We're delighted to continue being a cherished part of Easter traditions with our 2025 collection," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "As a brand that families have known and loved for generations, PEEPS® brings people together to create lasting memories-whether it's enjoying sweet treats, crafting with friends, or reliving nostalgic moments from childhood. We're so excited to see how fans celebrate and share their PEEPSONALITY® this season!"

Take a peep at other returning fan-favorites hitting store shelves in 2025:

Nationally available PEEPS® Brand offerings:



Classic PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

PEEPS® Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

PEEPS® MIKE AND IKE® Flavored Pop

PEEPS® DR PEPPER® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® DelightsTM Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

PEEPS® DelightsTM S'mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate PEEPS® Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Additional PEEPS® Brand products available exclusively at select retailers:



PEEPS® Easter Essentials (Available only at Sam's Club) PEEPS® ICEE® Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Target)

Just Born Quality Confections, the makers of PEEPS®, provides even more Easter fun with additional product offerings!





MIKE AND

IKE® Mega Mix Jelly Beans

MIKE AND IKE® Easter Treats Just Born® Brand Jelly Beans

The PEEPS® Brand

continues its popular Live Your PEEPSONALITY® Series, featuring creative recipes and craft ideas from DIY experts including Melody Peralta

(@melodyinthemaking), Sheri Wilson (@sheri_wilson_), Amber Kemp (@damasklove) and Kara Whitten (@kailochic). This series is the perfect way for fans to discover new ways to celebrate the season and make magical memories with their favorite Marshmallow treats.

Visit for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season, and follow PEEPS® Brand on Instagram , TikTok ,

X and Facebook !

To download high-res product images, product fact sheets, and factory tour b-roll, click here .

*Source: Circana OmniMarketTM Core Outlets Easter 2024 (11 WE 04/07/2024); Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit . Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram , Facebook

and X

(formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections