VULCAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC ) will host its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). financial results will be released before the NYSE market opens.
The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at . To participate by phone, call 800-274-8461 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 203-518-9814. The conference ID is 4821207.
A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to .
