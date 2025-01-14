Powerhouse Powers Ahead: Hyperscale Data Center Rising In Charlotte, NC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The

PowerHouse Charlotte campus is a game-changer," says Doug Fleit, Co-founder & CEO of PowerHouse. "We're redefining the data center landscape with a flexible design that, in a world where compute densities and architecture are in constant flux, lets hyperscale tenants tailor to their specific needs and vision. This project embodies our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering next-gen facilities that stay ahead of demands."

"Our campus is uniquely designed to set a new standard for next-generation deployments and hyperscale tenants."

Post thi

What sets the

PowerHouse Charlotte campus apart is its total responsiveness to the demands of today's most advanced hyperscale and AI-driven applications. The modular powered shell design offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling hyperscale tenants to configure their spaces with precision while accelerating deployment timelines. This forward-thinking approach positions the campus as a leader in delivering cutting-edge data center solutions.

"Our campus is uniquely designed to set a new standard for next-generation deployments and hyperscale tenants," explains Karen Petersburg, PowerHouse VP of Development & Construction , who is leading the project. "Unlike traditional designs, our adaptable powered shells are purpose-built to meet a wide range of needs, including the latest AI-specific configurations. We've prioritized innovative features like advanced cooling solutions, heavy-load-ready roofs to support cooling towers, and reinforced floors to handle the demands of AI-driven rack systems, ensuring our infrastructure is truly future-ready."

The project will feature four buildings constructed across two phases, with building

construction planned to commence in March 2026 and all buildings scheduled for

completion in 2027. Phase 1 of the project is set to begin in Q1 2025, focusing on site preparation, including road construction and substation pad development. Substation equipment has already been ordered to align with the timeline for power delivery from Duke Energy , ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place to support the buildings.

Substation construction is scheduled to commence in October 2025, with energization targeted for April 2027.

For more information about this project or to inquire about leasing opportunities, visit .

About PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, a wholly owned division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a developer and owner of next-generation data centers and provides technical real estate solutions for hyperscalers nationwide. Starting in Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley, the world's largest data center market, before strategically expanding to key markets across the United States, PowerHouse owns its land sites, offering unparalleled fast-track approvals and zoning approvals in its full suite of development services. As an industry disruptor, PowerHouse provides flexible next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any data center while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data, utility, and space demands. The company has 86 buildings currently in planning, underway or completed, representing over 5.9 GW of power in six major US markets. Operating as the data center division of AREP, PowerHouse is uniquely positioned as a leader in world-class data center development. With some of the industry's deepest real estate relationships, PowerHouse leverages its strategic joint venture partnerships, proven leadership, and best-in-class technical expertise to deliver innovative real estate solutions nationwide. Visit our newsroom for more information, and follow us on

LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

SOURCE PowerHouse Data Centers