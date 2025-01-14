Author Janet Ettele Releases New Book, How Joyous Effort Works, Which Illuminates Everyday Buddhism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Janet Kathleen Ettele

"How Joyous Effort Works introduces Buddhism, interweaving it with stories of our daily life." From the foreword by His Holiness the Dalai Lama

PORTLAND , OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HOW JOYOUS EFFORT WORKS: The to Benefit Others (Karuna Publications Hardcover, January 2025; $16.00) Janet Ettele's unique approach to storytelling is once again revealed in her latest work, the fourth in the How Life Works Series.

Drawing on her background as a student of Buddhist dharma, Ettele brings its teachings on the Six Perfections as taught by eighth century monk and scholar, Master Shantideva, into contemporary practice. Her characters encounter challenges familiar to those we face in our own lives. As the series unfolds, the teachings are put into practice and readers witness the potential for the extraordinary in what appears to be the ordinary of everyday life.

Ettele continues the story that began in her first three books How Generosity Works; How the Root of Kindness Work; and How Patience Works. In her newest parable, How Joyful Effort Works, the main character, Troy, furthers his spiritual and philosophical quest, but his deepening practice takes time, intense focus, and effort. Balancing his practice with the demands of school, a job, and his relationship with Maggie, he feels as if he's splitting his life between two different worlds and questions if it is possible to live an ordinary life while also being dedicated to a spiritual practice. When he meets Jules, a very wise teacher who is also a master luthier (a builder of stringed instruments) he learns to use the skills and techniques of a luthier as metaphor and meditative support. In this book, Troy takes on the challenge of integrating the deeper points of the Buddhist philosophical view with every aspect of his own life.

Part instruction and part story, How Joyous Effort Works artfully weaves actual verses from Master Shantideva's chapter on Joyful Effort from The Guide to the Bodhisattva's Way of Life. The challenges Troy encounters illustrate the actual practice of putting these ancient and time-proven teachings into action, and the liberating joy that follows. The story serves as an ideal primer introducing many of the principals of Buddhist philosophy, study and practice through characters and their experiences that resonate with a contemporary audience. Suitable for Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, How Joyful Effort Works and the previous books in the How Life Works Series are also a solid support for those already engaged in the teachings to reinforce or help shed light some on the more complex aspects of Buddhist dharma.

Ettele is reflective of finishing this book during a time of massive challenges around the world, both globally and socially.“So many people around the globe have been re-evaluating their individual lives and purpose in our world. Many are looking to live a more intentional life of awareness, mindfulness and understanding. This new book presents a profound parable that offers even non-Buddhist readers a view of how these principles benefit us in everyday life, advancing a culture of acceptance and compassion.” She further explains that,“The value in any spiritual teaching lies in its ability to be applied in daily life. Through these characters and books, readers get a glimpse of how we can compassionately bring about positive and powerful change, and peace into our own lives. The Dalai Lama says 'World peace must develop from inner peace.' Most of us are so focused on what's happening externally that we give little attention to what's going on internally. By cultivating inner peace and wisdom we are positioned to engage with life much more skillfully, compassionately, and effectively.”

While each of Ettele's books serve as stand-alone stories, the series as a whole presents Buddhist teachings, not just for the reader who is looking for a new direction, but also for the reader who wants to expand their spiritual life, whatever their beliefs or circumstances.



About Janet Ettele : Janet Ettele, author of How Joyous Effort Works: The Energy to Benefit Others (with a foreword by His Holiness the Dalai Lama), blends timeless Buddhist wisdom with modern practicality. An accomplished musician and dedicated student of Buddhist philosophy, Janet's works inspire personal growth, compassion, and mindfulness. Through her writing and music, she empowers audiences to navigate challenges with clarity, resilience, and joy, fostering a balanced and purposeful life.

