Breckenridge Brewery Launches New Seasonal Brew: Spring Forward Grapefruit IPA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bursting with Bright Citrus Flavor, the Limited-Release IPA Hits Shelves This Month

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery , a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to introduce its new seasonal beer release, Spring Forward Grapefruit IPA . This vibrant brew masterfully balances bold grapefruit and refreshing zesty citrus flavors with just the right level of hop-driven bitterness.







Spring Forward Grapefruit IPA bursts with a crisp, clean finish that shines in the popular IPA category. While the beer's flavor profile hints at spring's early promise, it is designed to be enjoyed throughout winter's chill and into the season of renewal.

Carl Heinz, Brewmaster at Breckenridge Brewery, says,“We aimed to craft a beer that feels like a breath of fresh air. With its bold, juicy character and the dry hopping of Amarillo, Cascade, and Citra hops, this IPA offers a refreshing taste that enthusiasts can savor all year long.”

The beer's packaging features a striking palette of pinks, purples, and greens, capturing the vibrant energy of blooming seasons, naturally standing out on shelves. Spring Forward Grapefruit IPA will be available in 6-pack bottles and on draft in certain regional retailers. Consumers can find it in the market from January through April 2025.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Since 1990, Breckenridge Brewery has been a trailblazer in Colorado's craft beer scene, with a mission to create balanced, approachable, and interesting hand-crafted beers. The brewery's portfolio is a mix of unique seasonals, barrel-aged specialties, and classic go-to beers. Breckenridge Brewery prides itself on its connection to the community and its role in fostering a culture of beer appreciation. For further information about Breckenridge Brewery, visit and follow @BreckBrew on social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: ...

Investors: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at