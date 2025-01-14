Credably.Ai Launches“Creating An Innovation And AI Culture” Certification For Corporate Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Successful completion earns a Certification in Creating an Innovation and AI Culture

Empowering Organizations to Solve Real-World Challenges, Foster Innovation, and Deliver Measurable Business Results with AI-Driven Tools and Human Intelligence.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Credably, an AI + HI (Human Intelligence) literacy and workforce development platform, has launched its certification program, Creating an Innovation and AI Culture . This scalable, outcomes-driven program empowers corporate teams to solve bespoke business challenges, foster innovation , and drive measurable productivity gains through the integration of cutting-edge AI tools and systems.

This performance-based approach to skill development and assessment evaluates participants on their ability to apply knowledge, critical thinking, and AI in real-world scenarios, ensuring measurable outcomes that translate directly into business value. This focus on demonstrating competency through actionable results represents a major shift from traditional training and certification models.

Credably's sister product and active learning platform, Solvably , complements the program with a dynamic, team-based environment for collaborative problem-solving, engaging participants in real-time as they navigate every stage of the innovation process-from defining challenges to delivering results. Together, the two platforms form an integrated ecosystem that develops critical skills, drives innovation, and delivers measurable outcomes.

“The future of corporate success hinges on the ability to scale innovation to the power of AI effectively, while enhancing human potential,” said Angelo Biasi, Founder of Solvably and Credably.“By combining the active learning power of Solvably with Credably's performance-based assessment model and measurable insights, we're equipping teams to innovate responsibly and deliver real business value. This program proves that human intelligence and AI can work together to create lasting impact.”

The Creating an Innovation and AI Culture certification aligns with Credably's mission to redefine workforce development through real-world problem-solving, as well as authentic and AI-powered assessments across specific competencies of Innovation Process Management, Strategic Planning, Creativity, Critical Thinking, AI Literacy, and Adaptability & Resilience. Each participant's journey culminates in an actionable deliverable and shareable ePortfolio, offering verifiable proof of their advanced skills and achievements.

About Credably and Solvably

Credably and Solvably are a leading AI + HI workforce development solution. Together, they offer an integrated ecosystem of active learning and innovative certification that combine collaborative problem-solving, actionable deliverables, and AI-powered tools to unlock productivity and drive real-world impact for organizations.

