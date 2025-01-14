Use Ez1095 Software To Efile The IRS 1094 And 1095 Forms Before The Approaching Deadline

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the upcoming deadline fast approaching, ez1095 streamlines the process of paper printing, pdf printing and efiling 1095 & 1094 ACAforms, making it easier than ever for businesses to stay compliant with the Affordable Care Act.

See deadlines and tutorial below:

ez1095 Tutorial

1095 individual copies:

March 3, 2025

Extension of due date for furnishing statements! The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2025 , to March 3, 2025 The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to individuals is extended from January 31, 2025 , to March 3, 2025.

1095 and 1094 IRS copies: Feb 28, 2025 for paper filers; March 31, 2025 for electronic filers

"Designed with company streamlining in mind, this in house 1095 tax form software is available to beat the upcoming deadline with easy to navigate ez1095 ACA form processing. The application is affordable and user-friendly." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.

Furthermore, d evelopers at Halfpricesoft have recently updated 2024 ez1095 with the latest IRS E File schema. This means clients can now easily file previous year ACA forms. For example: If business owners or Human Resources need to file year 2015 Forms, ez1095 2015 version can accommodate this.

ez1095 has been approved by the IRS to generate the electronic documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing for the upcoming and previous tax season. ez1095 can also print both IRS copy and recipient copy on white paper. No pre-printed forms are needed.

ez1095 software also allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $295 per installation to print and mail ($495 for efile version and $695 for state and federal efile version). ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional charge.

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095

ACA software from halfpricesoft before purchasing,

by visiting 2024 ez1095.

The main features in ez1095 include, but are not limited to:

- Customers can easily roll data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for faster processing.

- Process forms for years 2015-2024 (purchase year that needs to be filed and process that year easily)- Unlimited

ACA form printing with ez1095



No pre-printed forms are needed to print 1095 and 1094 Forms. ez1095 can print ACA form 1095-B, 1094-B, 1095-C & 1094-C on white paper for recipients and the IRS .

Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate

PDF forms printing

PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format

XML files validation and E-file

Efile feature : generate XML documents that customers can upload to the IRS site.

Validate XML files

Efile: support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submission

Fast data import

Import data from spreadsheet, XML files and previous data

Easy-to-use, safe and flexible

Free customer support f or product use and troubleshooting before, during and after purchase

User-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus make our software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate No internet is required to run this 1095 form software , keeping data safe

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

To learn more about ez1095 ACA software and begin the 30-day trial version, customers can visit ez1095 ACA Software

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

