French farmers demand action as Prime Minister meets with unions over budget concerns

(MENAFN) As farmers continue to demand tangible answers to their problems, French Prime Francois Bayrou hosted farmers' unions at his Paris office on Monday.



According to sources, Arnaud Rousseau, the chairman of the National Federation of Farmers' Unions (FNSEA), emphasized the importance of a 2025 budget.



With a pledge of €450 million (about USD460 million) to boost the farmers' competitiveness, Rousseau expressed the hope for an agriculture budget that considers agricultural concerns.



The Young Farmers' (Jeunes Agriculteurs or JA) president, Pierrick Horel, declared that no more protests were scheduled at this time.



Beginning on February 22, the 2025 Paris International Agricultural Show will provide a significant chance to assess the temper.



Following widespread protests by farmers in January 2024, the government pledged tangible improvements, but the farmers claim that these were never implemented.



Farmers were angry about competitiveness concerns brought on by the EU-Mercosur deal, and they claimed higher incomes, easier bureaucratic labor, and simplified EU laws.



