Diner Disgusted After Finding A Full Chicken Head In The Box Of KFC Hot Wings

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A UK takeout customer was disgusted after finding an entire chicken head in her box of KFC hot wings.





A shocking photo showed the head - complete with eyes and a beak - encrusted in crunchy batter straight out of the frier.





After ordering from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, England, a woman named Gabrielle left it a two-star JustEast review.



It read:“I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal.



“Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh.”



The picture also shared on the Instagram and handle of Takeaway Trauma, showed the head of the fried chicken, with beaks and shut eyes.



KFC responded by inviting the customer and her family into the restaurant to see how the preparation was done and rest assured that no more chicken heads were going to turn up in her hot wings.

