Diner Disgusted After Finding A Full Chicken Head In The Box Of KFC Hot Wings
Date
1/14/2025 3:15:11 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A UK takeout customer was disgusted after finding an entire chicken head in her box of KFC hot wings.
A shocking photo showed the head - complete with eyes and a beak - encrusted in crunchy batter straight out of the frier.
After ordering from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, England, a woman named Gabrielle left it a two-star JustEast review.
It read:“I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal.
“Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh.”
The picture also shared on the Instagram and twitter handle of Takeaway Trauma, showed the head of the fried chicken, with beaks and shut eyes.
KFC responded by inviting the customer and her family into the restaurant to see how the preparation was done and rest assured that no more chicken heads were going to turn up in her hot wings.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN14012025000228011069ID1109087384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.