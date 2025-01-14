TN Governor, CM Stalin, EPS Extend Pongal, Makar Sankranti Greetings

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and Chief M. K. Stalin extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, in a post on the social 'X' said: "Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasions of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, and Uttarayan! These festivals, marking the harvest season, reflect our deep sense of gratitude to Mother Earth. Celebrated across India's diverse regions, each with its uniquely rich traditions, rituals, and customs, they highlight the cultural vibrancy and spiritual unity that binds us together as one nation."

The statement further said, "May these celebrations nurture love, compassion, and unity, ushering in greater happiness, good health, and prosperity for all."

Chief Minister Stalin wished the people of the state a very happy Tamil New Year.

In a post on 'X', CM Stalin said: "Happy Tamil New Year to all the great farmers who plough tirelessly to provide food for the world, and to our Tamil brothers and sisters living across the globe! May the hearts of Tamils be filled with joy like the light of the rising sun! May happiness overflow in life like the abundance of a new Pongal."

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), in a social media post, stated: "On the harvest festival of Pongal, celebrated with joy and happiness by Tamils around the world, I pray to the Almighty that all people live a life filled with good health, prosperity, fame, and wealth. Following the noble path of revolutionary leader MGR and revolutionary leader Amma, I happily extend my Pongal greetings to everyone."

Tamil superstar and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, shared his wishes on 'X'.

"Pongal festival! A celebration of unparalleled joy for farmers, revered and worshipped by the world. A festival of gratitude, when cattle are honoured. A festival of valour, when bulls bravely enter the field," he said.

He said, "May 2026 bring true social justice, equality, peace, and women's safety, along with lasting public safety and happiness. May the ideal of good governance for everyone be fulfilled. On this Tamil festival, let us pledge to stand tall and proud in Tamil Nadu. Happy Pongal and Tamil New Year to all!"