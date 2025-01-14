Genscript Upgrades Product Packaging With A Recyclable Strategy, Reducing Waste By 82% And Contributing To Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PISCATAWAY,

N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation has unveiled an innovation in packaging, propelling GenScript towards achieving their ambitious sustainability goals. The new packaging replaces plastic with 100% recyclable paper materials, reducing waste by 82% and lowering annual carbon emissions by 5.14 tons, equivalent to the CO2 absorbed by ~250 trees.

The redesigned packaging also eliminates foam, relying on paper's structural strength, which is recyclable, minimizing the carbon footprint and waste compared to foam. The ink used in the printing is water-based, which is biodegradable and non-toxic, reducing waste and ecological impact.

Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO said: "GenScript is committed to corporate social responsibility. Our sustainable packaging program

is a testament to our proactive approach in

managing our environmental impact and empowering our customers to meet their environmental goals. We will continue to collaborate with all our partners to improve our supply chain and create a sustainable future for all."

The new packaging has passed various tests, including low-temperature shipping tests between multiple continents ensuring that shipping quality and outcomes will remain high. The new packaging has received positive customer feedback during preliminary testing. GenScript has upgraded 80% of its shipping boxes, with plans to upgrade all types.

In 2023, GenScript joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and integrated the UNGC principles into our strategic planning. In 2024, we received a bronze rating from EcoVadis for our environmental, social and governance practices. We also joined the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and submitted our emissions reduction targets, expecting SBTi's validation this year. The packaging program is part of our initiatives to achieve our net zero ambition by 2050.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in healthcare and consumer goods by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,000 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries.

Learn more here:



SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED