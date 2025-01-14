عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Climbs Car Stopper Pole To Escape Stray Dogs

Man Climbs Car Stopper Pole To Escape Stray Dogs


1/14/2025 2:04:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a shocking incident highlighting the growing stray dog menace in Srinagar city, a man was seen climbing a car stopper pole at Lal Chowk to escape a pack of stray dogs.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from netizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens took to social media to slam the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Smart City Srinagar project for failing to address the issue despite repeated complaints, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the locals said it is becoming impossible to walk on the streets without the fear of being chased by stray dogs. He said,“On every single street, we are seeing dogs, and it looks like the authorities are sleeping.”

Earlier, the authorities had claimed to have made a sterilization centre functional at Tengpora Srinagar to control the stray dog population. However, the locals have questioned the effectiveness of the initiative, saying the menace continues unabated.

Read Also Kashmir Reports 18 Dog Bite Cases Daily Minor Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In South Kashmir's Awantipora

Notably, the rising dog population remains a noteworthy concern for residents, with calls growing louder for immediate action to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, the officials couldn't be contacted for the comments.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14012025000215011059ID1109087134


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search