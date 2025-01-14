Man Climbs Car Stopper Pole To Escape Stray Dogs
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a shocking incident highlighting the growing stray dog menace in Srinagar city, a man was seen climbing a car stopper pole at Lal Chowk to escape a pack of stray dogs.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from netizens.
Citizens took to social media to slam the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Smart City Srinagar project for failing to address the issue despite repeated complaints, reported news agency KNO.
One of the locals said it is becoming impossible to walk on the streets without the fear of being chased by stray dogs. He said,“On every single street, we are seeing dogs, and it looks like the authorities are sleeping.”
Earlier, the authorities had claimed to have made a sterilization centre functional at Tengpora Srinagar to control the stray dog population. However, the locals have questioned the effectiveness of the initiative, saying the menace continues unabated.
Notably, the rising dog population remains a noteworthy concern for residents, with calls growing louder for immediate action to ensure public safety.
Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, the officials couldn't be contacted for the comments.
