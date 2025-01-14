Sharjah: Farm Owners Warned Against Illegally Renting Out Land For Financial Gains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) and land owners in Sharjah have been warned against illegally renting out their plots for purposes, a practice that takes place majorly during the winter season.

Sharjah Municipality said these owners in the emirate are only permitted to carry out authorised activities on their land like and livestock rearing.

These lands have been granted to citizens to provide economic support, contribute to self-sufficiency, and strengthen food security. Using land for other purposes causes harm and disturbance to neighbouring farms and their owners, stated the authority. Furthermore, it jeopardises the rights of tenants in cases where their privacy is violated or they suffer damages. The Farm Violations Removal Committee in Sharjah urged owners to remember the law and adhere by the permitted activities on these farms.