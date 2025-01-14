Body Of Swiss Man Transported From Iranian Prison To Tehran

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The body of the Swiss national who died in an Iranian prison on Thursday has been transferred to the capital Tehran.

The Swiss embassy had initiated the administrative steps for the repatriation of the body to Switzerland, the foreign ministry said on Monday at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The embassy is also awaiting the results of the Iranian authorities' investigation into the arrest and death of the Swiss national.

According to the Iranian authorities, the man had committed suicide and was accused of espionage. According to Iranian state media, the incident took place in Semnan prison in the north-east of the country. The foreign ministry said it had been informed by Tehran.

