Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: Full Schedule Of A Grand Spectacle Lasting 4 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Inauguration Day 2025: Donald Trump will be formally inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump will assume the office of the US President for the second time, taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

The swearing-in would formally kick off with fireworks on January 18, Saturday, the inauguration committee announced. The four-day schedule will also include three VIP events at Trump's course outside Washington DC and a Make America Great Again (MAGA) victory rally on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony.

| Donald Trump inauguration: Hyundai, Stellanis, Delta donating $1 million each

Trump,78, would be sworn in US President on January 20, along with J D Vance, the Vice President. They will take oath of office with

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time, January 20, in front of thousands.

“The official portion of the inauguration will begin with a celebration and reception at Trump National Sterling, which will include a large fireworks display. The ceremonies will culminate with the historic swearing-in of President Donald J Trump ,” the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee announced on Monday.

Trump Sterling is a golf resort owned by the president-elect in Sterling, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC.

Coincides withMartin Luther King Junior Day

This year, Trump's inauguration coincides with

Martin Luther King J Day, making it the first time in this century that a president will be sworn in on a federal holiday. Inauguration Day usually falls on January 20 (or 21 if January 20 is on a Sunday), but this overlap has led to unique scheduling.

“The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's historic return to the White House and the American people's decisive vote to Make America Great Again,” said Co-Chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee , PTI reported.

The committee also released an extensive schedule of inaugural events scheduled for four-days starting Saturday.

| Donald Trump to 'very quickly' meet Russian President Putin

These include a fireworks display, several dinners honouring the president-elect, vice-president-elect, and cabinet secretaries, a MAGA Victory Rally to recognise the American people, the historic swearing-in, the inaugural parade, and three inaugural balls.

The inaugural ceremonies would formally conclude with the National Prayer Service on January 21.

The events on Saturday, January 18, include the President's Reception and fireworks at Trump Sterling, followed by Cabinet Reception and Vice President's Dinner.

On Sunday, the president-elect would participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery in the morning. During the day, Trump is scheduled to address a victory rally with his supporters in the national capital, and in the evening, he will deliver remarks at a candlelight dinner.

On January 20, before the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and his wife Melania Trump would attend a service at the historic St John's Church, followed by a tea with outgoing President Biden at the White House.

From there, Trump would drive down to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for noon. He will address the nation after it.

Thereafter, Trump would give a farewell to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump and Melania would also participate in a presidential parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, following which Trump would enter the Oval Office .

Immediately after the official signing ceremony, Trump is likely to issue a host of executive orders to deliver his poll promises, PTI reported.

Later, Trump would attend three balls – the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball.

The inauguration events would formally conclude with Trump attending and addressing the National Prayer Service on January 21 at the historic Washington National Cathedral.

Here is the complete schedule:Saturday, January 18, 2025:

-The day will begin with President's Reception and Fireworks at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, in Washington DC.

| Canada knows Trump would win a trade fight. It is preparing to retaliate anyway.

-Cabinet Reception and Vice President's Dinner at the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Make America Great Again Victory RallySunday, January 19, 2025:

-A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, Washington DC

-Trump will address the“Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Capital One Arena in Washington at 3 pm EST

-Trump will also speak during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington on the same day

Monday, January 20, 2025:

-Trump and his wife Melania Trum will attend a service at St John's Episcopal Church

-Tea at the White House.

-Swearing-in Ceremony at the US Capitol with Trump's swearing-in scheduled for 12 pm Eastern Time or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

-Farewell to former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris .

-US Capitol Departure Ceremony

-The President's Signing Room Ceremony

-The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies' congressional luncheon

-The President's Review of the Troops

-Presidential Parade on Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue with nearly 7,500 participants

-Oval Office Signing Ceremony at the White House

| Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh warns Donald Trump: 'If you pick a fight...'

-Trump to address the Commander in Chief Ball.

-Trump will speak at the Liberty Inaugural Ball

-Trump address at the Starlight Ball.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025:

- The interfaith National Prayer Service will be held at at Washington National Cathedral

The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's historic return to the White House and the American people's decisive vote to Make America Great Again.

The events will culminate with the interfaith National Prayer Service will be held at 11 am at Washington National Cathedral .

(With PTI inputs)