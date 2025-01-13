Liberty To The Captives: Our Call To Minister In A Captive World By Raymond Rivera

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liberty to the Captives examines the modern world's pitfalls, criticizing how it maintains the status quo, weakens morals, and threatens society's well being. It delves into societal dangers within religious and cultural frameworks. Offering hope and paths to redemption in these difficult times, the appeals to both devoted Christians and those interested in the religion.The modern world, for all its advancements, casts a long shadow of challenges. From the looming danger of climate change to the ever-widening gap of social inequality, anxieties grow at the potential mass scale destruction to faith and morality. Liberty to the Captives highlights the spiritual and civic decay and delves into how holistic ministry can drive spiritual and moral change, offering readers strategies and insights on engaging and positively impacting their local communities.Readers are empowered to confront the systemic powers that perpetuate the captivity of the material world, encouraging action for societal transformation. The book provides practical advice on ministering effectively despite societal limitations, urging individuals to embrace their roles as agents of change. Through a combination of theoretical insights and actionable guidance, the author emphasizes that individuals can find freedom and purpose even within the constraints of contemporary society.Liberty to the Captives is a masterful blend of scholarship and personal reflection, to help understand the irrevocable damage inflicted by a life of captivity consumed by sin, corruption. And decay. What's more, is that it offers readers Guidance and inspires readers to advocate for positive change and justice.Liberty to the Captives: Our Call to Minister in a Captive World is available for purchase now at:[ ]About the Author:Bishop Rivera's journey began in 1964, taking him through a remarkable array of service roles; pastor, preacher, denominational executive, organization founder, and community builder. In 1992, he established the Latino Pastoral Action Center. It found its initial home within the prestigious NYC Mission Society, a cornerstone of social services within the city. Throughout his journey, Bishop Rivera has been a guiding light, offering leadership development and technical expertise to numerous churches and faith-based organizations across the nation. His extensive experience and unwavering dedication have made him a beacon of support and inspiration to his community.

