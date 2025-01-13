Harris Alumni Are Building A Bigger And Better Canadian Music Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alumni Are Leading

- Cleve SandyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alumni of Harris Institute are creating successful companies throughout the industry, including record labels, artist management, recording studios, concert promotion, rehearsal studios, booking agencies, post production, graphic design, promotion, theatre, record promotion, publicity, mastering, live sound, audio visual, electronic music, tour management, rights management, music supervision, sound design, digital marketing, among others.“As the music industry continues to transform from domination by large corporations to many more smaller companies, our graduates are well positioned to do it on their own”, says the college's founder John Harris. "Alumni have created hundreds of new companies and many are very successful".With an entrepreneurship-focused curriculum and a faculty of 87% entrepreneurs, Harris Institute has the highest percent of alumni of any school who have created companies at 32%.Students receive training in business fundamentals, including business plans, market analysis, business structures, branding, bookkeeping, freelancing, marketing strategies and financial projections. Students gain hands-on experience by creating production and management companies with emerging artists. They also operate Confidential Records, the school's independent music company. The programs culminate with presentations of music related business proposals to industry leaders acting as potential investors."Conceptually speaking SAV started to formally materialize with my enrolment at 'Harris Institute' in 1995. Harris Institute was a great incubator for new concepts and ideas fostered by insightful faculty. Graduating from Harris with honours equipped me with the theoretical and technical skills required to launch Sandy Audio Visual", says Cleve Sandy.The 12-month Audio Production Program (APP) and Arts Management Program (AMP) and the comprehensive 20-month Music Business Professional (APP + AMP = MBP) start in March, July and November.For more information:John Harris, President416.367.0178...

John Harris

Harris Institute

+1 416-367-0178

email us here

Harris Institute: 60 Second Virtual Tour

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.