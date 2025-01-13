Amscot Opens Location In Tallahassee, Further Expanding Access To Responsible Financial Solutions For Floridians

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Amscot, a highly regarded services company that offers a wide range of services throughout Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Tallahassee, for the first time serving residents in the capital of its home state. The new location, at 1505 Governors Square Blvd., reinforces Amscot's commitment to offering responsible, accessible, and regulated financial services to Florida families.

Founded in 1989 by Ian MacKechnie, Amscot is a family-owned business that has grown to over 230 locations across the state. The company also recently opened storefronts in Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Port St. Lucie. The Florida-based business employs more than 1,500 residents and serves more than 7 million hardworking Floridians.

"Amscot was founded on a belief that all Floridians should have access to safe, fair, and reliable financial services," said Ian MacKechnie, CEO of Amscot. "At this new store, we'll show Tallahassee residents how there's a better way for hardworking families to cover life's unexpected expenses – a way that's carefully regulated, consumer-friendly, and paves a new path toward financial security."

Amscot provides a wide range of financial services, including safe, regulated cash advances and installment cash advances, consumer check cashing, walk-in bill payments, money orders, money transfers, notary public services, ATMs, public and private utility payments, and Clerk of Court payment collections for traffic citations, child support, and other legal obligations.

To promote financial self-sufficiency and security, Amscot complies with Florida's robust consumer protection regulations, which limit customers to one outstanding short-term consumer loan at a time, require mandatory cooling-off periods between such loans, and cap loan amounts and fees.

Amscot believes in offering well-paying jobs with comprehensive benefits, investing over $10 million annually in employee training to ensure that team members have the skills and knowledge they need to help customers succeed.

About Amscot Financial

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs more than 1,500 Floridians at over 230 retail branches and the company's corporate headquarters in Tampa. The company currently operates retail locations in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Duval, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Volusia counties. Amscot will continue to expand into St. Johns County in 2025.

