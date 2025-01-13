Brazil’S Central Bank Warns Of Fiscal Uncertainties Despite Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's central director Diogo Guillen highlighted ongoing fiscal risks despite likely meeting the 2024 budget target. The Brazilian showed unexpected strength in 2024, growing by 3.2% according to the latest projections.



This surpassed earlier forecasts of 1.6% growth made at the start of the year. Strong consumer spending and business drove economic expansion.



The agricultural sector experienced a record harvest, contributing significantly to overall growth. However, Guillen warned that fiscal uncertainties could impact future economic performance.



The government aims for a zero primary deficit in 2024, with a 0.25% of GDP tolerance range. Market analysts remain skeptical about long-term fiscal sustainability. They project primary surpluses won't materialize until 2029, raising concerns about debt stability.



Inflation pressures persist despite earlier progress in reducing price increases. The central bank raised interest rates to 2.25% in December 2024 to combat rising inflation. This tighter monetary policy may slow economic growth in the coming year.





Brazil's Economic Outlook for 2025

Brazil's financial system demonstrates resilience with adequate foreign exchange reserves and low reliance on foreign currency debt. The flexible exchange rate provides a buffer against external shocks.



However, global economic uncertainties and potential U.S. policy shifts pose risks. The government's fiscal framework faces challenges in balancing spending needs with debt reduction goals.



Moody's upgraded Brazil's credit rating in September 2024, citing economic improvements. Other major agencies maintain lower ratings, reflecting ongoing fiscal concerns.



Brazil's economic outlook for 2025 remains cautiously optimistic. Analysts project moderate growth of 1.9% as higher interest rates and global headwinds impact expansion.



Domestic demand is expected to drive growth, supported by improving labor markets and credit conditions. The country's ability to navigate fiscal pressures while maintaining growth will be crucial.



Balancing inflation control, debt management, and economic stimulus presents ongoing challenges for policymakers. Brazil's economic performance in 2025 will depend on successfully addressing these complex issues.

