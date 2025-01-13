Luxury Hotels In Riyadh And Dubai Have Fastest Wi-Fi Networks In MENA Region, Says Report By Ookla®

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) More than half of the reviewed hotels offered Wi-Fi networks with a median download speed of at least 50 Mbps.

January 2025, UAE. New research by Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, reveals that luxury hotels in Riyadh and Dubai are setting new benchmarks for high-speed internet connectivity, with some of the fastest Wi-Fi networks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The research, based on Speedtest Intelligence® data, assessed Wi-Fi performance at 22 top-rated five-star hotels and resorts across the region, identifying exceptional performers and highlighting regional trends in digital connectivity. As travelers increasingly rely on high-speed internet, hotels that prioritise Wi-Fi infrastructure can significantly enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty.

The analysis, based on data from October 2023 to October 2024, categorised hotel Wi-Fi performance into three tiers. Top performers encompassed hotels with a median download speed exceeding 100 Mbps, capable of supporting multiple 4K streams, ultra-fast downloads, and lag-free video conferencing. Four Seasons in Riyadh, Raffles the Palm, and Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, both in Dubai, top the list with median download speeds of 154.75 Mbps, 122.82 Mbps, and 121.35 Mbps, respectively.

The second group, which were good performers, included hotels with a median download speed between 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps. Download speeds ranged from just over 50 Mbps at Raffles and Fairmont in Doha to 93.70 Mbps at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Other notable properties in this group include Burj Al Arab and the Royal Atlantis in Dubai, as well as other hotels in Muscat and Marrakesh.

Performance laggards include hotels and resorts with a median download speed below 50 Mbps. Over 45 percent of the properties reviewed fall under this category. While suitable for single high definition to 4K streaming, this speed has potential limitations, particularly during peak usage. Notably, a few 5-star hotels in Abu Dhabi and Muscat had a median download speed below 15 Mbps.

“To assess Wi-Fi performance, we benchmarked median download speeds inside and around the properties over one year. This allowed us to evaluate network performance and stability across hotels with varying occupancy levels and guest profiles. We focused on the most commonly used guest Wi-Fi networks and excluded those specific to events like sporting competitions,” said Karim Yaici, Lead Industry Analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla.

While Gulf countries generally have high-speed internet infrastructure and top the Speedtest Global IndexTM, the subpar performance of some hotels in the region suggests potential issues with Wi-Fi configurations, and not with the capacity of the broadband connection.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for seamless internet access, with tourists and business travelers expecting high-speed Wi-Fi for work and leisure. In line with this, cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have significantly invested in their network infrastructure to meet these elevated expectations of digital nomads and professionals,” added Yaici.

With a commitment to empowering consumers and businesses with network intelligence to drive digital innovation and connectivity, Ookla helps hospitality property managers design Wi-Fi networks as well as monitor and optimise their performance.