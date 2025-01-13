Rare Gold Coins With Portrait Of Usurper Emperor Found In Luxembourg
In Luxembourg, a group of archaeologists has discovered a cache
of Roman Gold coins minted between 364 and 408 AD,
The find was made in the village of Holztum, located in the
northern part of the country. The discovery was reported on the
official website of the National Institute for Archaeological
Research (INRA)
The team unearthed 141 Roman solidi, which were minted with
portraits of eight different Roman emperors. Among the most
intriguing findings was the image of Eugenius, the illegitimate
emperor who usurped power in 392 AD.
Eugenius was declared emperor just a few months after the
previous ruler of the Western Roman Empire, Valentinian II, was
found dead under mysterious circumstances. However, Eugenius' reign
was short-lived, as he faced opposition from the Byzantine Emperor
Theodosius I, who did not recognize him as legitimate. This led to
an armed conflict, culminating in Eugenius' defeat at the Battle of
Frigidus in September 394 AD. Coins bearing his image are
exceedingly rare, as his rule lasted only two years.
The archaeologists noted the need for extreme caution during the
excavation, as along with the Roman treasure, a significant number
of shells and unexploded bombs from the Second World War were found
in the soil of Holztum.
Experts have estimated the value of the treasure at €308,600. In
accordance with Luxembourg's cultural heritage laws, this amount
has been set aside in case the coins have a legitimate owner.
This remarkable discovery offers valuable insights into the late
Roman Empire, shedding light on a turbulent period of history.
Additionally, it highlights the challenges archaeologists face when
working in areas with both ancient and modern historical layers.
The discovery also raises intriguing questions about the role of
coinage in the political legitimacy of rulers, especially in the
case of a short-lived emperor like Eugenius.
