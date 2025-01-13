Rare Gold Coins With Portrait Of Usurper Emperor Found In Luxembourg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Luxembourg, a group of archaeologists has discovered a cache of Roman coins minted between 364 and 408 AD, Azernews reports.

The find was made in the village of Holztum, located in the northern part of the country. The discovery was reported on the official website of the National Institute for Archaeological Research (INRA)

The team unearthed 141 Roman solidi, which were minted with portraits of eight different Roman emperors. Among the most intriguing findings was the image of Eugenius, the illegitimate emperor who usurped power in 392 AD.

Eugenius was declared emperor just a few months after the previous ruler of the Western Roman Empire, Valentinian II, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. However, Eugenius' reign was short-lived, as he faced opposition from the Byzantine Emperor Theodosius I, who did not recognize him as legitimate. This led to an armed conflict, culminating in Eugenius' defeat at the Battle of Frigidus in September 394 AD. Coins bearing his image are exceedingly rare, as his rule lasted only two years.

The archaeologists noted the need for extreme caution during the excavation, as along with the Roman treasure, a significant number of shells and unexploded bombs from the Second World War were found in the soil of Holztum.

Experts have estimated the value of the treasure at €308,600. In accordance with Luxembourg's cultural heritage laws, this amount has been set aside in case the coins have a legitimate owner.

This remarkable discovery offers valuable insights into the late Roman Empire, shedding light on a turbulent period of history. Additionally, it highlights the challenges archaeologists face when working in areas with both ancient and modern historical layers. The discovery also raises intriguing questions about the role of coinage in the political legitimacy of rulers, especially in the case of a short-lived emperor like Eugenius.