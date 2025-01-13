Drone Attack Leaves 185 Settlements In Sumy Region In Blackout
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, a Russian drone plunged onto a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy region, causing a power outage in 185 settlements in the Konotop and Sumy districts.
This was reported by the regional military administration , Ukrinform saw.
"Today, January 13, a Russian drone fell on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility in the Putyvl community. A total of 185 settlements in the Konotop and Sumy districts were left without power," the statement says.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Emergency repair work is underway at the impact site.
It is noted that critical infrastructure and life support facilities have switched to backup power.
As Ukrinform reported, overnight and in the morning, the Russians launched 12 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy region. Thirty explosions have been recorded.
