Kuwait FM: Embassy To Be Re-Opened In Syria Very Soon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya revealed on Monday that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Syrian would be re-opened "very soon".

Al-Yahya made the statement to reporters during a Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) ceremony, he attended and sponsored, that marked the passing of 20 years of launching the program of rehabilitating and training fresh engineers and architects.

The minister said there are ongoing preparations to visit Lebanon, renewing Kuwait's supportive position to the Syrian people.

Kuwait's aid to the Syrian people is increasingly ongoing, he noted.

On March 15, 2012, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "in harmony with the GCC States' position and due to deteriorating security conditions in Syria, Kuwait decided to shut down its embassy in Damascus and ordered its diplomats to leave Syria." (end)

md









MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109085953