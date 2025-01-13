Acute Myocardial Infarction Market To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acute Myocardial Infarction Insights

DelveInsight's Acute Myocardial Infarction Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Myocardial Infarction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Myocardial Infarction market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Acute Myocardial Infarction, offering comprehensive insights into the Acute Myocardial Infarction revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Acute Myocardial Infarction statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Acute Myocardial Infarction therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Acute Myocardial Infarction clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Acute Myocardial Infarction treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Acute Myocardial Infarction space.

Some of the key facts of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report:

.The Acute Myocardial Infarction market size was valued ~USD 1,600 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In February 2024, Indorsia has announced that it has established a major global research and development partnership with Viatris for the worldwide development and commercialization of two Phase III assets, selatogrel and cenerimod. This collaboration includes an upfront payment of USD 350 million, along with potential payments for development and regulatory milestones, as well as contingent additional payments tied to sales milestones and tiered royalties ranging from mid-single-digit to low double-digit percentages on annual net sales.

.In the 7MM region, the United States held the largest market size in 2023, with an estimated market size of approximately USD 1,200 million.

.Among all the emerging therapies, JARDIANCE and FARXIGA/FORXIGA are anticipated to have a significant impact on the market throughout the forecast period.

.In 2023, the total number of incident cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) in the United States is estimated to be around 822,800, with projections indicating that this number will rise by 2034.

.In 2023, Japan reported approximately 45,700 cases of STEMI and about 34,500 cases of NSTEMI.

.In 2023, the incident cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) in the EU4 and the UK were approximately 930,900 in males and around 537,500 in females.

.Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies: AGEPHA Pharma, Genentech, Recardio, Regeneron/Sanofi, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others

.Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies: LODOCO (colchicine), TNKase (tenecteplase), Dutogliptin, PRALUENT (alirocumab), REPATHA (evolocumab), JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), FDY-5301, Selatogrel, Asundexian, ZiltivekimabL, and others

.The Acute Myocardial Infarction market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Myocardial Infarction pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Myocardial Infarction market dynamics.

.In 2023, the total number of incident cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction in the 7MM was approximately 1,500,000, with the highest number of cases occurring in the United States.

.Among all incident cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction, NSTEMI cases were estimated to exceed those of STEMI, with NSTEMI representing approximately 500,000 cases in the United States in 2023.

.AMI is more prevalent in men than in women, with nearly 70% of incident cases occurring in males and 30% in females across the 7MM in 2023.

.In 2023, the total number of incident cases of AMI in the United States was estimated to be around 800,000. This figure is projected to rise by 2034, driven by increasing risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, lifestyle changes resulting in decreased physical activity and unhealthy eating habits, and advancements in medical diagnostics that enable earlier detection of heart conditions.

.Japan exhibits a different trend in the type-specific incidence of AMI compared to other regions. While NSTEMI cases are the highest in the US and EU4 and the UK, Japan reported a greater number of STEMI cases than NSTEMI in 2023.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Overview

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, usually by a blood clot, leading to damage or death of heart muscle tissue. This blockage is often a result of coronary artery disease, where fatty deposits (plaques) build up in the arteries. Symptoms of AMI include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, and pain radiating to the arms, neck, or jaw. Immediate medical attention is crucial to restore blood flow and minimize heart damage, often through medications, procedures like angioplasty, or surgery. Early recognition and treatment significantly improve outcomes for individuals experiencing an AMI.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Myocardial Infarction market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Incident Cases of AMI in the 7MM

.Type-specific Incidence of AMI in the 7MM

.Gender-specific Incidence of AMI the 7MM

Acute Myocardial Infarction Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Myocardial Infarction market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Myocardial Infarction market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies and Key Companies

.LODOCO (colchicine): AGEPHA Pharma

.TNKase (tenecteplase): Genentech

.Dutogliptin: Recardio

.PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron/Sanofi

.REPATHA (evolocumab): Amgen

.JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

.FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

.JARDIANCE: Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

.Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

.Asundexian: Bayer

.ZiltivekimabL: Novo Nordisk A/S

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Strengths

.Various companies such as Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Faraday Pharmaceuticals are developing drugs with novel mechanisms of action for treating AMI, such as FXIa inhibitors, DPP4 inhibitors, siRNAs, and others, Thus, these drugs with novel mechanism of action would further assist in addressing the untapped patient pool.

.Increasing focus on secondary preventive measures to avoid recurrent/new events, lifestyle changes, the growing number of smokers, and increasing cases of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and others are expected to foster the market growth.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Opportunities

.FDY-5301 may provide a safer treatment option for AMI patients because it functions catalytically to eliminate hydrogen peroxide, avoiding consumption in the chemical process of converting hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen. Furthermore, the drug may be safely administered in extremely large doses via easy bolus IV administration following the ischemia insult, avoiding interfering with any positive elements of pre-ischemic ROS signalling.

.In recent decades, the diagnosis and treatment of acute myocardial infarction have been advanced with improvements in revascularization strategies (PCI or CABG), device technology, and medications. Widespread use of intravascular imaging modalities can improve the prognosis of patients after PCI, which can further help identify AMI, boosting the market size of the therapeutic market

Scope of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies: AGEPHA Pharma, Genentech, Recardio, Regeneron/Sanofi, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others

.Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies: LODOCO (colchicine), TNKase (tenecteplase), Dutogliptin, PRALUENT (alirocumab), REPATHA (evolocumab), JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), FDY-5301, Selatogrel, Asundexian, ZiltivekimabL, and others

.Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Myocardial Infarction current marketed and Acute Myocardial Infarction emerging therapies

.Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics: Acute Myocardial Infarction market drivers and Acute Myocardial Infarction market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Acute Myocardial Infarction Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Myocardial Infarction

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Myocardial Infarction

4. Acute Myocardial Infarction Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Myocardial Infarction Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Myocardial Infarction

9. Acute Myocardial Infarction Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Myocardial Infarction Unmet Needs

11. Acute Myocardial Infarction Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Drivers

16. Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Barriers

17. Acute Myocardial Infarction Appendix

18. Acute Myocardial Infarction Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

