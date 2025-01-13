Biomednewsbreaks - Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Explores IPO For Pearsanta To Advance Early Cancer Detection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) a social innovation dedicated to advancing innovations, announced its Board of Directors has authorized management to explore an initial (“IPO”) for its subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc., in 2025. Pearsanta, a precision diagnostics company leveraging its proprietary Mitomic® platform for early cancer detection, aims to use the proceeds to accelerate growth and expand presence. Aditxt CEO Amro Albanna highlighted Pearsanta's mission to tackle the global challenge of cancer, noting the launch of the Mitomic® platform as a key milestone in advancing transformative health innovations. Pearsanta President Chris Mitton emphasized the IPO's potential to bring its technology to the global stage, enabling faster commercialization and empowering clinicians with tools for earlier and more accurate diagnoses, positioning Pearsanta to make a meaningful impact on global healthcare outcomes.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drives its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women's health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an arrangement agreement with

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTC: APLIF) , which focuses on infectious diseases, and a merger agreement with Evofem. Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt's mission of discovering, developing and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. No assurance can be given that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close. For more information, please visit

.

