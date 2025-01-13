Investornewsbreaks ROTH Adds Five Strategic Hires To Its Sales And Trading Team

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) has announced the expansion of its sales and trading team with five seasoned professionals: Todd Trimmer , Nathan Cahill , Ken Hawkins , Matthew Job , and Michael Shea .
“These strategic hires exemplify ROTH's commitment to expanding teams of professionals across departments and advancing our mission to deliver unparalleled service, innovation and growth for clients and stakeholders alike,” said Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, highlighting the significance of these additions.
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .
